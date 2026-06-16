Here's the live share price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindalco Industries
|-5.97
|-3.74
|10
|21
|55.95
|33.98
|20.74
|National Aluminium Company
|-0.43
|-4.53
|2.84
|38.18
|103.38
|65.09
|39.72
|Maan Aluminium
|0.75
|-7.4
|2.74
|-21.21
|-0.12
|12.92
|30.43
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.72
|4.89
|-6.27
|81.44
|81.44
|21.97
|12.65
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|2.92
|24.96
|65.87
|77.17
|56.16
|21.72
|16.24
|Sharvaya Metals
|-1.62
|-29.17
|-26.72
|-50
|-59.14
|-25.8
|-16.39
|Palco Metals
|1.32
|-8.28
|51.23
|10.44
|-30.98
|29.94
|44.37
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|1.59
|-7.65
|3.63
|-42.32
|-42.32
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Sampat Aluminium
|2.56
|-22.93
|-16.84
|-43.82
|-65.26
|-29.7
|-19.06
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.3
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.91
|23.67
|61.76
|321.15
|508.92
|76.46
|42.1
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindalco Industries has gained 55.95% compared to peers like National Aluminium Company (103.38%), Maan Aluminium (-0.12%), HRS Aluglaze (81.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindalco Industries has outperformed peers relative to National Aluminium Company (39.72%) and Maan Aluminium (30.43%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,518
|0.23
|0.12
|4,900
|0.12
|0.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST IST
|Vedanta Aluminium - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24202MH2023PLC411663 and registration number is 411663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹500.65 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Aluminium Metal is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal are ₹538.00 and ₹500.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Aluminium Metal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹538.00 and 52-week low of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹500.65 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Aluminium Metal has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Aluminium Metal are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global