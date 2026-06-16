What is the share price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹500.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Vedanta Aluminium Metal? The Vedanta Aluminium Metal is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Aluminium Metal? The market cap of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedanta Aluminium Metal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal are ₹538.00 and ₹500.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta Aluminium Metal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Aluminium Metal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹538.00 and 52-week low of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹500.65 as on .

How has the Vedanta Aluminium Metal performed historically in terms of returns? The Vedanta Aluminium Metal has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedanta Aluminium Metal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Aluminium Metal are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global