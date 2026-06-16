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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Share Price

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BSE

VEDANTA ALUMINIUM METAL

Vedanta Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹500.65 Closed
314.79₹ 379.95
As on Jun 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹500.65₹538.00
₹500.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹500.65₹538.00
₹500.65
Open Price
₹527.00
Prev. Close
₹120.70
Volume
8,33,437

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindalco Industries		-5.97-3.74102155.9533.9820.74
National Aluminium Company		-0.43-4.532.8438.18103.3865.0939.72
Maan Aluminium		0.75-7.42.74-21.21-0.1212.9230.43
HRS Aluglaze		1.724.89-6.2781.4481.4421.9712.65
Manaksia Aluminium Company		2.9224.9665.8777.1756.1621.7216.24
Sharvaya Metals		-1.62-29.17-26.72-50-59.14-25.8-16.39
Palco Metals		1.32-8.2851.2310.44-30.9829.9444.37
Kanishk Aluminium India		1.59-7.653.63-42.32-42.32-16.76-10.42
Sampat Aluminium		2.56-22.93-16.84-43.82-65.26-29.7-19.06
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.3
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9123.6761.76321.15508.9276.4642.1

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindalco Industries has gained 55.95% compared to peers like National Aluminium Company (103.38%), Maan Aluminium (-0.12%), HRS Aluglaze (81.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindalco Industries has outperformed peers relative to National Aluminium Company (39.72%) and Maan Aluminium (30.43%).

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Share Holding Pattern

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,5180.230.12
4,9000.120.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST ISTVedanta Aluminium - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24202MH2023PLC411663 and registration number is 411663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Akarsh Kattingeri Hebbar
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dindayal Jalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapan Kumar Chand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mona Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vedanta Aluminium Metal Share Price

What is the share price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹500.65 as on Jun 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedanta Aluminium Metal?

The Vedanta Aluminium Metal is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Aluminium Metal?

The market cap of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedanta Aluminium Metal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal are ₹538.00 and ₹500.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta Aluminium Metal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Aluminium Metal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹538.00 and 52-week low of Vedanta Aluminium Metal is ₹500.65 as on Jun 15, 2026.

How has the Vedanta Aluminium Metal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedanta Aluminium Metal has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedanta Aluminium Metal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Aluminium Metal are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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