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Baheti Recycling Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAHETI RECYCLING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Baheti Recycling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹769.55 Closed
0.79₹ 6.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Baheti Recycling Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹755.00₹773.00
₹769.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹478.00₹799.95
₹769.55
Open Price
₹773.00
Prev. Close
₹763.50
Volume
17,250

Source: Dion Global

Baheti Recycling Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baheti Recycling Industries		6.996.9727.2829.0638.3589.8346.51
Hindalco Industries		8.749.290.379.8954.2831.6119.51
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.495.59-5.21-5.21-5.21-1.77-1.06
National Aluminium Company		8.8411.22-5.584.33100.7858.9435.72
Maan Aluminium		1.481.14-16.78-18.305.2914.1819.16
Manaksia Aluminium Company		14.9316.1513.2334.0029.3717.0417.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Baheti Recycling Industries has gained 38.35% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (54.28%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-5.21%), National Aluminium Company (100.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Baheti Recycling Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.51%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.06%).

Baheti Recycling Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Baheti Recycling Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5715.94738.67
10711.91727.65
20711.23717.32
50675.47686.51
100619.26650.96
200602.29613.53

Source: Dion Global

Baheti Recycling Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baheti Recycling Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Baheti Recycling Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Baheti Recycling Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Baheti Recycling Industries

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100GJ1994PLC024001 and registration number is 024001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 724.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shankerlal Bansilal Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Balkishan Shankerlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Shankerbhai Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Yash Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Narain Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Baheti Recycling Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Baheti Recycling Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹769.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baheti Recycling Industries?

The Baheti Recycling Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baheti Recycling Industries?

The market cap of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹803.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baheti Recycling Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baheti Recycling Industries are ₹773.00 and ₹755.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baheti Recycling Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baheti Recycling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹799.95 and 52-week low of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹478.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Baheti Recycling Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baheti Recycling Industries has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 6.97% for the past month, 27.28% over 3 months, 38.35% over 1 year, 89.83% across 3 years, and 46.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries are 29.71 and 8.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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