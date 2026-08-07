Here's the live share price of Baheti Recycling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|6.99
|6.97
|27.28
|29.06
|38.35
|89.83
|46.51
|Hindalco Industries
|8.74
|9.29
|0.37
|9.89
|54.28
|31.61
|19.51
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.49
|5.59
|-5.21
|-5.21
|-5.21
|-1.77
|-1.06
|National Aluminium Company
|8.84
|11.22
|-5.58
|4.33
|100.78
|58.94
|35.72
|Maan Aluminium
|1.48
|1.14
|-16.78
|-18.30
|5.29
|14.18
|19.16
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|14.93
|16.15
|13.23
|34.00
|29.37
|17.04
|17.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Baheti Recycling Industries has gained 38.35% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (54.28%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-5.21%), National Aluminium Company (100.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Baheti Recycling Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.51%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|715.94
|738.67
|10
|711.91
|727.65
|20
|711.23
|717.32
|50
|675.47
|686.51
|100
|619.26
|650.96
|200
|602.29
|613.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Baheti Recycling Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Baheti Recycling Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100GJ1994PLC024001 and registration number is 024001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 724.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹769.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baheti Recycling Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹803.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baheti Recycling Industries are ₹773.00 and ₹755.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baheti Recycling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹799.95 and 52-week low of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹478.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baheti Recycling Industries has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 6.97% for the past month, 27.28% over 3 months, 38.35% over 1 year, 89.83% across 3 years, and 46.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries are 29.71 and 8.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global