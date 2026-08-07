What is the share price of Baheti Recycling Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹769.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Baheti Recycling Industries? The Baheti Recycling Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baheti Recycling Industries? The market cap of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹803.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Baheti Recycling Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Baheti Recycling Industries are ₹773.00 and ₹755.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baheti Recycling Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baheti Recycling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹799.95 and 52-week low of Baheti Recycling Industries is ₹478.00 as on .

How has the Baheti Recycling Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Baheti Recycling Industries has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 6.97% for the past month, 27.28% over 3 months, 38.35% over 1 year, 89.83% across 3 years, and 46.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries are 29.71 and 8.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global