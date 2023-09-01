Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAHETI RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | NSE
₹145.00 Closed
2.293.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.30₹151.00
₹145.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.00₹165.00
₹145.00
Open Price
₹151.00
Prev. Close
₹141.75
Volume
28,500

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1150.23
  • R2155.47
  • R3159.93
  • Pivot
    145.77
  • S1140.53
  • S2136.07
  • S3130.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.46139.83
  • 1022.23137.11
  • 2011.12130.43
  • 504.45121.34
  • 1002.22116.14
  • 2001.110

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.1731.9434.0157.6127.1927.1927.19
9.7815.4958.5170.99256.79913.44587.40
3.016.3254.18101.21155.371,224.031,101.85
2.1415.3183.10105.68107.8698.96165.92
13.494.8849.8441.6262.97604.36203.34
-0.7148.34174.11146.68146.68146.68146.68
0.819.9934.8110.75-1.14629.22136.42

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd.

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U37100GJ1994PLC024001 and registration number is 024001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shankerlal Bansilal Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Balkishan Shankerlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Shankerbhai Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Yash Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Narain Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is ₹150.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is 6.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is ₹145.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. is ₹74.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data