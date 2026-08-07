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Belding India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BELDING INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Belding India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹996.95 Closed
0.18₹ 1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Belding India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹985.00₹1,038.40
₹996.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹223.40₹2,400.00
₹996.95
Open Price
₹985.00
Prev. Close
₹995.15
Volume
1,09,780

Source: Dion Global

Belding India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Belding India		-0.94-33.19-31.42-54.60123.1351.4776.32
Arfin India		-1.45-2.35-7.2015.08147.3424.9668.42
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-4.21-3.7712.03-7.70-24.7689.4654.63
Euro Panel Products		2.44-3.87-2.42-10.77-29.69-7.78-4.74
P G Foils		19.2015.848.54-17.753.14-3.914.12
Hind Aluminium Industries		6.01-1.25-4.91-1.9453.3438.9521.12
Jivial Industries		1.14-39.38-50.59-50.59-50.59-20.94-13.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Belding India has gained 123.13% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%), Euro Panel Products (-29.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Belding India has outperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (54.63%).

Belding India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Belding India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5989.851,002.01
10997.641,017.14
201,129.491,086.55
501,314.461,236.58
1001,424.791,338.79
2001,471.251,275.13

Source: Dion Global

Belding India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Belding India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.36%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Belding India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTBelding India - Corrigendum To The Postal Ballot Notice Dated July 22, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 05:23 AM IST ISTBelding India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTBelding India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTBelding India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTBelding India - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Belding India

Belding India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1984PLC033829 and registration number is 033829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Narbaria
    Additional Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Dinesh Agarwal
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Belding India Share Price

What is the share price of Belding India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Belding India is ₹996.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Belding India?

The Belding India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Belding India?

The market cap of Belding India is ₹1,443.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Belding India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Belding India are ₹1,038.40 and ₹985.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Belding India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Belding India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Belding India is ₹2,400.00 and 52-week low of Belding India is ₹223.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Belding India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Belding India has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -33.19% for the past month, -31.42% over 3 months, 123.13% over 1 year, 51.47% across 3 years, and 76.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Belding India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Belding India are 0.00 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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