Here's the live share price of Belding India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Belding India
|-0.94
|-33.19
|-31.42
|-54.60
|123.13
|51.47
|76.32
|Arfin India
|-1.45
|-2.35
|-7.20
|15.08
|147.34
|24.96
|68.42
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-4.21
|-3.77
|12.03
|-7.70
|-24.76
|89.46
|54.63
|Euro Panel Products
|2.44
|-3.87
|-2.42
|-10.77
|-29.69
|-7.78
|-4.74
|P G Foils
|19.20
|15.84
|8.54
|-17.75
|3.14
|-3.91
|4.12
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|6.01
|-1.25
|-4.91
|-1.94
|53.34
|38.95
|21.12
|Jivial Industries
|1.14
|-39.38
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-20.94
|-13.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Belding India has gained 123.13% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%), Euro Panel Products (-29.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Belding India has outperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (54.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|989.85
|1,002.01
|10
|997.64
|1,017.14
|20
|1,129.49
|1,086.55
|50
|1,314.46
|1,236.58
|100
|1,424.79
|1,338.79
|200
|1,471.25
|1,275.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Belding India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.36%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Belding India - Corrigendum To The Postal Ballot Notice Dated July 22, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:23 AM IST IST
|Belding India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Belding India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Belding India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Belding India - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Belding India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1984PLC033829 and registration number is 033829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Belding India is ₹996.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Belding India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Belding India is ₹1,443.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Belding India are ₹1,038.40 and ₹985.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Belding India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Belding India is ₹2,400.00 and 52-week low of Belding India is ₹223.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Belding India has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -33.19% for the past month, -31.42% over 3 months, 123.13% over 1 year, 51.47% across 3 years, and 76.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Belding India are 0.00 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global