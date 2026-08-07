What is the share price of Belding India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Belding India is ₹996.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Belding India? The Belding India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Belding India? The market cap of Belding India is ₹1,443.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Belding India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Belding India are ₹1,038.40 and ₹985.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Belding India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Belding India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Belding India is ₹2,400.00 and 52-week low of Belding India is ₹223.40 as on .

How has the Belding India performed historically in terms of returns? The Belding India has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -33.19% for the past month, -31.42% over 3 months, 123.13% over 1 year, 51.47% across 3 years, and 76.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Belding India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Belding India are 0.00 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global