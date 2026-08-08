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Ram Ratna Wires Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAM RATNA WIRES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ram Ratna Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹462.35 Closed
-1.20₹ -5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ram Ratna Wires Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹459.00₹470.15
₹462.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹269.10₹519.90
₹462.35
Open Price
₹468.85
Prev. Close
₹467.95
Volume
15,391

Source: Dion Global

Ram Ratna Wires Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ram Ratna Wires has gained 36.81% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Ram Ratna Wires has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

Ram Ratna Wires Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ram Ratna Wires Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5445.85436.24
10431.39434.1
20424.07427.91
50413.57415.35
100390.63395.42
200349.64367.9

Source: Dion Global

Ram Ratna Wires Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ram Ratna Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ram Ratna Wires Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTRam Ratna Wires - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTRam Ratna Wires - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTRam Ratna Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTRam Ratna Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTRam Ratna Wires - Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Ram Ratna Wires

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1992PLC067802 and registration number is 067802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5076.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rameshwarlal Jagannath Kabra
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Tribhuvanprasad Rameshwarlal Kabra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Mahendrakumar Kabra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Mahendrakumar Kabra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Laxmichand Vaghela
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ram Ratna Wires Share Price

What is the share price of Ram Ratna Wires?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ram Ratna Wires is ₹462.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ram Ratna Wires?

The Ram Ratna Wires is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ram Ratna Wires?

The market cap of Ram Ratna Wires is ₹4,315.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ram Ratna Wires?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ram Ratna Wires are ₹470.15 and ₹459.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ram Ratna Wires?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ram Ratna Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ram Ratna Wires is ₹519.90 and 52-week low of Ram Ratna Wires is ₹269.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ram Ratna Wires performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ram Ratna Wires has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, 14.02% for the past month, 1.56% over 3 months, 36.41% over 1 year, 42.13% across 3 years, and 66.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ram Ratna Wires?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ram Ratna Wires are 34.04 and 7.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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