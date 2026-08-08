Here's the live share price of Ram Ratna Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ram Ratna Wires has gained 36.81% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Ram Ratna Wires has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|445.85
|436.24
|10
|431.39
|434.1
|20
|424.07
|427.91
|50
|413.57
|415.35
|100
|390.63
|395.42
|200
|349.64
|367.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ram Ratna Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Ram Ratna Wires - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Ram Ratna Wires - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Ram Ratna Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Ram Ratna Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Ram Ratna Wires - Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1992PLC067802 and registration number is 067802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5076.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ram Ratna Wires is ₹462.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ram Ratna Wires is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ram Ratna Wires is ₹4,315.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ram Ratna Wires are ₹470.15 and ₹459.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ram Ratna Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ram Ratna Wires is ₹519.90 and 52-week low of Ram Ratna Wires is ₹269.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ram Ratna Wires has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, 14.02% for the past month, 1.56% over 3 months, 36.41% over 1 year, 42.13% across 3 years, and 66.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ram Ratna Wires are 34.04 and 7.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global