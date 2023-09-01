Follow Us

RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹307.85 Closed
-0.05-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹302.20₹318.40
₹307.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.05₹332.95
₹307.85
Open Price
₹307.00
Prev. Close
₹308.00
Volume
1,64,015

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1316.8
  • R2325.7
  • R3333
  • Pivot
    309.5
  • S1300.6
  • S2293.3
  • S3284.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5207.9295.7
  • 10210.54291.87
  • 20209.82292.86
  • 50194.03285.85
  • 100108.24262.09
  • 20054.12232.82

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. Share Holdings

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue

About Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1992PLC067802 and registration number is 067802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2012.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rameshwarlal Kabra
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Tribhuvanprasad Kabra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar Kabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kabra
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sandeep Jhanwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.?

The market cap of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is ₹1,354.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is 31.53 and PB ratio of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is 5.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is ₹307.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is ₹332.95 and 52-week low of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is ₹148.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

