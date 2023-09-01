Follow Us

BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹70.10 Closed
6.864.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.85₹71.50
₹70.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.55₹74.85
₹70.10
Open Price
₹65.85
Prev. Close
₹65.60
Volume
3,33,577

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.38
  • R274.77
  • R378.03
  • Pivot
    69.12
  • S166.73
  • S263.47
  • S361.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.0366.34
  • 1044.2266.81
  • 2045.0566.27
  • 5045.7262.31
  • 10043.2357.86
  • 20045.1553.56

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhagyanagar India Ltd.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201TG1985PLC012449 and registration number is 012449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1090.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Surana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narender Surana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N C Bhardwaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sanjana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Surender Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhagyanagar India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagyanagar India Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is ₹224.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhagyanagar India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is 5.22 and PB ratio of Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhagyanagar India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is ₹70.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagyanagar India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagyanagar India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is ₹74.85 and 52-week low of Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is ₹40.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

