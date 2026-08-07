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Bhagyanagar India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHAGYANAGAR INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Bhagyanagar India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹393.80 Closed
3.32₹ 12.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhagyanagar India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹367.20₹398.00
₹393.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹438.00
₹393.80
Open Price
₹367.20
Prev. Close
₹381.15
Volume
5,293

Source: Dion Global

Bhagyanagar India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhagyanagar India has gained 338.87% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagyanagar India has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

Bhagyanagar India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhagyanagar India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5383.91383.31
10390.3385.49
20385.8384.39
50360.11358.92
100287.07309.82
200216.85246.57

Source: Dion Global

Bhagyanagar India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhagyanagar India saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.92%, while DII stake increased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhagyanagar India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTBhagyanagar India - In-Principle Approval Under Regulation 28(1) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India ( Listing Obligati
Aug 05, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTBhagyanagar India - Submission Of Voting Results Along With Scrutinizer Report
Aug 01, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTBhagyanagar India - Corrigendum To Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") Notice, Dated 30.06.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTBhagyanagar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTBhagyanagar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Bhagyanagar India

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201TG1985PLC012449 and registration number is 012449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Surana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N C Bhardwaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkata Murali Krishna Tripuranen
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sanjana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Surender Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhagyanagar India Share Price

What is the share price of Bhagyanagar India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagyanagar India is ₹393.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhagyanagar India?

The Bhagyanagar India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagyanagar India?

The market cap of Bhagyanagar India is ₹1,259.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagyanagar India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagyanagar India are ₹398.00 and ₹367.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagyanagar India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagyanagar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagyanagar India is ₹438.00 and 52-week low of Bhagyanagar India is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhagyanagar India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhagyanagar India has shown returns of 3.32% over the past day, 0.2% for the past month, 28.57% over 3 months, 338.87% over 1 year, 77.27% across 3 years, and 51.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagyanagar India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagyanagar India are 20.05 and 4.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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