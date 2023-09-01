Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201TG1985PLC012449 and registration number is 012449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1090.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.