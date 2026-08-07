Here's the live share price of Bhagyanagar India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhagyanagar India has gained 338.87% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagyanagar India has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|383.91
|383.31
|10
|390.3
|385.49
|20
|385.8
|384.39
|50
|360.11
|358.92
|100
|287.07
|309.82
|200
|216.85
|246.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhagyanagar India saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.92%, while DII stake increased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Bhagyanagar India - In-Principle Approval Under Regulation 28(1) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India ( Listing Obligati
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|Bhagyanagar India - Submission Of Voting Results Along With Scrutinizer Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Bhagyanagar India - Corrigendum To Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") Notice, Dated 30.06.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Bhagyanagar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Bhagyanagar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201TG1985PLC012449 and registration number is 012449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagyanagar India is ₹393.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagyanagar India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhagyanagar India is ₹1,259.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagyanagar India are ₹398.00 and ₹367.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagyanagar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagyanagar India is ₹438.00 and 52-week low of Bhagyanagar India is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagyanagar India has shown returns of 3.32% over the past day, 0.2% for the past month, 28.57% over 3 months, 338.87% over 1 year, 77.27% across 3 years, and 51.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagyanagar India are 20.05 and 4.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global