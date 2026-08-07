What is the share price of Bhagyanagar India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagyanagar India is ₹393.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhagyanagar India? The Bhagyanagar India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagyanagar India? The market cap of Bhagyanagar India is ₹1,259.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagyanagar India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagyanagar India are ₹398.00 and ₹367.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagyanagar India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagyanagar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagyanagar India is ₹438.00 and 52-week low of Bhagyanagar India is ₹85.00 as on .

How has the Bhagyanagar India performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhagyanagar India has shown returns of 3.32% over the past day, 0.2% for the past month, 28.57% over 3 months, 338.87% over 1 year, 77.27% across 3 years, and 51.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagyanagar India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagyanagar India are 20.05 and 4.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global