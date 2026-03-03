Here's the live share price of Sunlite Recycling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sunlite Recycling Industries has gained 10.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 192.08%.
Sunlite Recycling Industries’s current P/E of 22.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|5.40
|-7.18
|14.19
|121.07
|193.31
|18.72
|10.85
|Hindustan Copper
|2.23
|-6.30
|69.81
|132.29
|183.19
|77.50
|32.17
|Precision Wires India
|6.77
|28.75
|33.08
|81.73
|143.92
|69.84
|68.92
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|-2.93
|35.08
|14.94
|4.13
|5.14
|24.26
|13.92
|Ram Ratna Wires
|2.94
|12.34
|8.02
|-9.25
|38.93
|62.90
|41.03
|KSH International
|5.15
|4.54
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|2.28
|1.36
|Divine Power Energy
|0.10
|2.44
|8.88
|102.44
|205.16
|23.93
|13.74
|Bhagyanagar India
|11.46
|-5.15
|23.06
|78.13
|127.52
|49.95
|27.70
|Shera Energy
|-4.62
|-4.47
|-5.24
|-13.67
|-15.54
|21.21
|11.61
|Madhav Copper
|11.40
|-17.59
|45.12
|40.33
|62.14
|36.96
|-6.57
|Cubex Tubings
|-5.08
|-15.77
|14.73
|22.79
|13.32
|51.44
|34.98
|Rajnandini Metal
|-6.17
|-8.75
|-9.65
|-18.71
|-30.48
|-35.26
|-1.99
|Sagardeep Alloys
|-3.20
|-5.61
|-8.96
|-13.67
|-23.70
|-0.82
|-12.12
Over the last one year, Sunlite Recycling Industries has gained 193.31% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.19%), Precision Wires India (143.92%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (5.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunlite Recycling Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.17%) and Precision Wires India (68.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|341.41
|342.24
|10
|345.82
|345.61
|20
|357.21
|350.47
|50
|347.16
|338.79
|100
|291.37
|302.2
|200
|225.06
|253.87
In the latest quarter, Sunlite Recycling Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sunlite Recycling Industries fact sheet for more information
Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27200GJ2022PLC134540 and registration number is 134540. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Copper/Copper Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1396.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹350.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sunlite Recycling Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹483.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunlite Recycling Industries are ₹358.80 and ₹326.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunlite Recycling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹415.50 and 52-week low of Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹91.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sunlite Recycling Industries has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, -5.04% for the past month, 21.09% over 3 months, 192.08% over 1 year, 18.72% across 3 years, and 10.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunlite Recycling Industries are 22.45 and 6.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.