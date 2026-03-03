Facebook Pixel Code
Sunlite Recycling Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNLITE RECYCLING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Sunlite Recycling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹350.50 Closed
1.89₹ 6.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sunlite Recycling Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹326.80₹358.80
₹350.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.00₹415.50
₹350.50
Open Price
₹329.00
Prev. Close
₹344.00
Volume
26,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sunlite Recycling Industries has gained 10.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 192.08%.

Sunlite Recycling Industries’s current P/E of 22.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sunlite Recycling Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunlite Recycling Industries		5.40-7.1814.19121.07193.3118.7210.85
Hindustan Copper		2.23-6.3069.81132.29183.1977.5032.17
Precision Wires India		6.7728.7533.0881.73143.9269.8468.92
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		-2.9335.0814.944.135.1424.2613.92
Ram Ratna Wires		2.9412.348.02-9.2538.9362.9041.03
KSH International		5.154.547.007.007.002.281.36
Divine Power Energy		0.102.448.88102.44205.1623.9313.74
Bhagyanagar India		11.46-5.1523.0678.13127.5249.9527.70
Shera Energy		-4.62-4.47-5.24-13.67-15.5421.2111.61
Madhav Copper		11.40-17.5945.1240.3362.1436.96-6.57
Cubex Tubings		-5.08-15.7714.7322.7913.3251.4434.98
Rajnandini Metal		-6.17-8.75-9.65-18.71-30.48-35.26-1.99
Sagardeep Alloys		-3.20-5.61-8.96-13.67-23.70-0.82-12.12

Over the last one year, Sunlite Recycling Industries has gained 193.31% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.19%), Precision Wires India (143.92%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (5.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunlite Recycling Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.17%) and Precision Wires India (68.92%).

Sunlite Recycling Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sunlite Recycling Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5341.41342.24
10345.82345.61
20357.21350.47
50347.16338.79
100291.37302.2
200225.06253.87

Sunlite Recycling Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunlite Recycling Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Sunlite Recycling Industries

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27200GJ2022PLC134540 and registration number is 134540. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Copper/Copper Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1396.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prahladrai Ramdayal Heda
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Heda
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Khushboo Manishkumar Heda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronak Ashokbhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunlite Recycling Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sunlite Recycling Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹350.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunlite Recycling Industries?

The Sunlite Recycling Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunlite Recycling Industries?

The market cap of Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹483.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunlite Recycling Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunlite Recycling Industries are ₹358.80 and ₹326.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunlite Recycling Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunlite Recycling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹415.50 and 52-week low of Sunlite Recycling Industries is ₹91.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sunlite Recycling Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunlite Recycling Industries has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, -5.04% for the past month, 21.09% over 3 months, 192.08% over 1 year, 18.72% across 3 years, and 10.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunlite Recycling Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunlite Recycling Industries are 22.45 and 6.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

