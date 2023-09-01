Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shera Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHERA ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹147.55 Closed
1.552.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shera Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.00₹149.90
₹147.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹153.95
₹147.55
Open Price
₹147.70
Prev. Close
₹145.30
Volume
74,000

Shera Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1149.6
  • R2151.7
  • R3153.5
  • Pivot
    147.8
  • S1145.7
  • S2143.9
  • S3141.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.46146.43
  • 106.73140.46
  • 203.37129.95
  • 501.35115.45
  • 1000.67101.85
  • 2000.340

Shera Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Shera Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Shera Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shera Energy Ltd.

Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod

Management

  • Ms. Shivani Sheikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Piyush Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineet Gupta
    Independent Director
  • CA. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Kumar Dotasra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vekas Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Batakrushna Panigrahi
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Shera Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shera Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Shera Energy Ltd. is ₹336.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shera Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shera Energy Ltd. is 68.03 and PB ratio of Shera Energy Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shera Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shera Energy Ltd. is ₹147.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shera Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shera Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shera Energy Ltd. is ₹153.95 and 52-week low of Shera Energy Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data