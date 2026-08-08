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Shera Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHERA ENERGY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Shera Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹166.40 Closed
-0.83₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shera Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.50₹166.55
₹166.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.95₹183.15
₹166.40
Open Price
₹166.55
Prev. Close
₹167.80
Volume
9,000

Source: Dion Global

Shera Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shera Energy		0.858.763.6835.6219.4514.1719.85
Hindustan Copper		9.058.20-5.72-10.35122.2053.3431.24
Precision Wires India		11.0610.672.0057.96138.0362.9169.63
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		2.90-2.23-9.0966.5436.7436.1520.34
KSH International		7.1712.8842.84145.24153.4936.3520.45
Ram Ratna Wires		2.9214.241.6742.8436.1042.2250.89
Bhagyanagar India		3.390.2529.04132.99340.3177.5151.66
Sunlite Recycling Industries		-5.22-2.26-8.4016.19206.9227.9715.95
Madhav Copper		9.405.58-2.77-21.8821.3818.157.17
Cubex Tubings		4.97-0.39-23.19-30.82-5.8626.5624.80
Rajnandini Metal		2.45-9.21-16.04-17.08-29.62-28.20-15.68
Sagardeep Alloys		2.56-0.321.72-0.08-7.860.76-19.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shera Energy has gained 19.45% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Shera Energy has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).

Shera Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shera Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.5166.18
10169.97166.71
20164.44165.74
50162.25161.11
100147.49152.98
200136.98146.29

Source: Dion Global

Shera Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shera Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 85.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shera Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shera Energy fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shera Energy

Shera Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102RJ2009PLC030434 and registration number is 030434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1042.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sheikh Naseem
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Kumar Dotasra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vekas Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivani Sheikh
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Shera Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Shera Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shera Energy is ₹166.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shera Energy?

The Shera Energy is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shera Energy?

The market cap of Shera Energy is ₹406.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shera Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shera Energy are ₹166.55 and ₹164.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shera Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shera Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shera Energy is ₹183.15 and 52-week low of Shera Energy is ₹94.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shera Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shera Energy has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, 3.68% over 3 months, 19.45% over 1 year, 14.17% across 3 years, and 19.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shera Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shera Energy are 9.32 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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