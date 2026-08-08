What is the share price of Shera Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shera Energy is ₹166.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Shera Energy? The Shera Energy is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shera Energy? The market cap of Shera Energy is ₹406.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shera Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shera Energy are ₹166.55 and ₹164.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shera Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shera Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shera Energy is ₹183.15 and 52-week low of Shera Energy is ₹94.95 as on .

How has the Shera Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Shera Energy has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, 3.68% over 3 months, 19.45% over 1 year, 14.17% across 3 years, and 19.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shera Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shera Energy are 9.32 and 2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global