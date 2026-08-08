Here's the live share price of Shera Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shera Energy
|0.85
|8.76
|3.68
|35.62
|19.45
|14.17
|19.85
|Hindustan Copper
|9.05
|8.20
|-5.72
|-10.35
|122.20
|53.34
|31.24
|Precision Wires India
|11.06
|10.67
|2.00
|57.96
|138.03
|62.91
|69.63
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|2.90
|-2.23
|-9.09
|66.54
|36.74
|36.15
|20.34
|KSH International
|7.17
|12.88
|42.84
|145.24
|153.49
|36.35
|20.45
|Ram Ratna Wires
|2.92
|14.24
|1.67
|42.84
|36.10
|42.22
|50.89
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.39
|0.25
|29.04
|132.99
|340.31
|77.51
|51.66
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|-5.22
|-2.26
|-8.40
|16.19
|206.92
|27.97
|15.95
|Madhav Copper
|9.40
|5.58
|-2.77
|-21.88
|21.38
|18.15
|7.17
|Cubex Tubings
|4.97
|-0.39
|-23.19
|-30.82
|-5.86
|26.56
|24.80
|Rajnandini Metal
|2.45
|-9.21
|-16.04
|-17.08
|-29.62
|-28.20
|-15.68
|Sagardeep Alloys
|2.56
|-0.32
|1.72
|-0.08
|-7.86
|0.76
|-19.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shera Energy has gained 19.45% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Shera Energy has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.5
|166.18
|10
|169.97
|166.71
|20
|164.44
|165.74
|50
|162.25
|161.11
|100
|147.49
|152.98
|200
|136.98
|146.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shera Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 85.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shera Energy fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shera Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102RJ2009PLC030434 and registration number is 030434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1042.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shera Energy is ₹166.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shera Energy is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shera Energy is ₹406.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shera Energy are ₹166.55 and ₹164.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shera Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shera Energy is ₹183.15 and 52-week low of Shera Energy is ₹94.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shera Energy has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, 3.68% over 3 months, 19.45% over 1 year, 14.17% across 3 years, and 19.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shera Energy are 9.32 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global