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JTL Defence Share Price

NSE
BSE

JTL DEFENCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of JTL Defence along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.81 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Nov 24, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
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JTL Defence Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.81₹6.81
₹6.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.40₹7.66
₹6.81
Open Price
₹6.81
Prev. Close
₹6.81
Volume
16,708

JTL Defence Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RCI Industries & Technologies		0-4.620.4443.37-5.685.62-3.60
Hindustan Copper		5.0513.831.6161.40152.3876.5631.82
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		28.3840.5879.6346.5051.4337.5321.07
Precision Wires India		7.0018.4466.5176.21153.6570.7672.53
KSH International		5.6935.0756.8659.4359.4316.829.78
Ram Ratna Wires		11.9518.6827.0516.7735.6656.4581.21
Onix Solar Energy		10.3829.1641.19187.16272.10217.65155.82
Bhagyanagar India		19.0143.8629.81117.91189.1866.4134.62
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		-9.58-23.02-29.52-19.86749.40179.63108.52
Parmeshwar Metal		5.3616.83-11.91123.45123.4818.4710.70
Baroda Extrusion		-2.246.61-23.537.40-5.2253.0458.53
Cubex Tubings		3.11-0.13-11.39-3.239.9826.8433.24
Shilp Gravures		5.5915.37-5.82-27.27-35.6425.4617.79
Shalimar Wires Industries		4.44-1.05-3.49-5.76-8.9614.2732.99
MSR India		11.11-19.6154.89103.5770.15-10.57-10.09
N D Metal Industries		1.33-1.38-15.84-12.16-22.3319.0926.14
Krupalu Metals		13.230.84-23.60-18.94-50.48-20.88-13.11

Over the last one year, RCI Industries & Technologies has declined 5.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (152.38%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (51.43%), Precision Wires India (153.65%). From a 5 year perspective, RCI Industries & Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.82%) and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (21.07%).

JTL Defence Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

JTL Defence Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.016.88
106.726.81
206.726.63
505.926.15
1005.535.79
2005.45.42

JTL Defence Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JTL Defence saw a rise in promoter holding to 95.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JTL Defence Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 10, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTRCI Ind. & Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 02, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTRCI Ind. & Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Mar 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTRCI Ind. & Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Mar 31, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTRCI Ind. & Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Dated 31.03.2026
Mar 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTRCI Ind. & Tech. - Appointment Of Investor Relations Agency

About JTL Defence

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1992PLC047055 and registration number is 047055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod
  • Address
    1/10-B, First Floor, MPL No-VIII / 3428, Munshi Niketan Building, Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Delhi 110002
  • Contact
    info@rciind.com
    http://www.rciind.com

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Singla
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Venkatagowri Sankara Jayaram Pyla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satinder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neerja Chathley
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on JTL Defence Share Price

What is the share price of JTL Defence?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Defence is ₹6.81 as on Nov 24, 2025.

What kind of stock is JTL Defence?

The JTL Defence is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JTL Defence?

The market cap of JTL Defence is ₹10.68 Cr as on Nov 24, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of JTL Defence?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JTL Defence are ₹6.81 and ₹6.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTL Defence?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Defence stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Defence is ₹7.66 and 52-week low of JTL Defence is ₹4.40 as on Nov 24, 2025.

How has the JTL Defence performed historically in terms of returns?

The JTL Defence has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.62% for the past month, 0.44% over 3 months, -5.68% over 1 year, 5.62% across 3 years, and -3.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JTL Defence?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTL Defence are -3.07 and -0.07 on Nov 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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