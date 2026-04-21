Here's the live share price of JTL Defence along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|0
|-4.62
|0.44
|43.37
|-5.68
|5.62
|-3.60
|Hindustan Copper
|5.05
|13.83
|1.61
|61.40
|152.38
|76.56
|31.82
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|28.38
|40.58
|79.63
|46.50
|51.43
|37.53
|21.07
|Precision Wires India
|7.00
|18.44
|66.51
|76.21
|153.65
|70.76
|72.53
|KSH International
|5.69
|35.07
|56.86
|59.43
|59.43
|16.82
|9.78
|Ram Ratna Wires
|11.95
|18.68
|27.05
|16.77
|35.66
|56.45
|81.21
|Onix Solar Energy
|10.38
|29.16
|41.19
|187.16
|272.10
|217.65
|155.82
|Bhagyanagar India
|19.01
|43.86
|29.81
|117.91
|189.18
|66.41
|34.62
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|-9.58
|-23.02
|-29.52
|-19.86
|749.40
|179.63
|108.52
|Parmeshwar Metal
|5.36
|16.83
|-11.91
|123.45
|123.48
|18.47
|10.70
|Baroda Extrusion
|-2.24
|6.61
|-23.53
|7.40
|-5.22
|53.04
|58.53
|Cubex Tubings
|3.11
|-0.13
|-11.39
|-3.23
|9.98
|26.84
|33.24
|Shilp Gravures
|5.59
|15.37
|-5.82
|-27.27
|-35.64
|25.46
|17.79
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|4.44
|-1.05
|-3.49
|-5.76
|-8.96
|14.27
|32.99
|MSR India
|11.11
|-19.61
|54.89
|103.57
|70.15
|-10.57
|-10.09
|N D Metal Industries
|1.33
|-1.38
|-15.84
|-12.16
|-22.33
|19.09
|26.14
|Krupalu Metals
|13.23
|0.84
|-23.60
|-18.94
|-50.48
|-20.88
|-13.11
Over the last one year, RCI Industries & Technologies has declined 5.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (152.38%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (51.43%), Precision Wires India (153.65%). From a 5 year perspective, RCI Industries & Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.82%) and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (21.07%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.01
|6.88
|10
|6.72
|6.81
|20
|6.72
|6.63
|50
|5.92
|6.15
|100
|5.53
|5.79
|200
|5.4
|5.42
In the latest quarter, JTL Defence saw a rise in promoter holding to 95.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 10, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|RCI Ind. & Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 02, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|RCI Ind. & Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Mar 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|RCI Ind. & Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Mar 31, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|RCI Ind. & Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Dated 31.03.2026
|Mar 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|RCI Ind. & Tech. - Appointment Of Investor Relations Agency
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1992PLC047055 and registration number is 047055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Defence is ₹6.81 as on Nov 24, 2025.
The JTL Defence is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JTL Defence is ₹10.68 Cr as on Nov 24, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JTL Defence are ₹6.81 and ₹6.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Defence stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Defence is ₹7.66 and 52-week low of JTL Defence is ₹4.40 as on Nov 24, 2025.
The JTL Defence has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.62% for the past month, 0.44% over 3 months, -5.68% over 1 year, 5.62% across 3 years, and -3.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JTL Defence are -3.07 and -0.07 on Nov 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.