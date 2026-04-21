What is the share price of JTL Defence? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JTL Defence is ₹6.81 as on .

What kind of stock is JTL Defence? The JTL Defence is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JTL Defence? The market cap of JTL Defence is ₹10.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JTL Defence? Today’s highest and lowest price of JTL Defence are ₹6.81 and ₹6.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JTL Defence? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JTL Defence stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JTL Defence is ₹7.66 and 52-week low of JTL Defence is ₹4.40 as on .

How has the JTL Defence performed historically in terms of returns? The JTL Defence has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.62% for the past month, 0.44% over 3 months, -5.68% over 1 year, 5.62% across 3 years, and -3.6% over 5 years.