Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maithan Alloys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,070.35 Closed
4.3144.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maithan Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,024.55₹1,078.65
₹1,070.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹766.55₹1,206.95
₹1,070.35
Open Price
₹1,031.25
Prev. Close
₹1,026.10
Volume
1,26,796

Maithan Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,092.82
  • R21,112.78
  • R31,146.92
  • Pivot
    1,058.68
  • S11,038.72
  • S21,004.58
  • S3984.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5970.771,018.75
  • 109611,024.78
  • 20962.61,039.05
  • 501,000.321,040.03
  • 1009471,016.39
  • 2001,061.39998.15

Maithan Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.72-8.0110.0115.432.1794.0777.62
6.792.5117.1914.25-5.32404.94123.50
3.737.748.62-3.010.4582.7682.76
-3.51-6.78-6.781.85-46.08292.86450.00

Maithan Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Maithan Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maithan Alloys Ltd.

Maithan Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1985PLC039503 and registration number is 039503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3057.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S C Agarwalla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subodh Agarwalla
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nand Kishore Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kaul
    Director
  • Mr. P K Venkatramani
    Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Biswas Kundu
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Peddi
    Director

FAQs on Maithan Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maithan Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹3,115.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maithan Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is 10.07 and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maithan Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹1,70.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maithan Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maithan Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹1,206.95 and 52-week low of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹766.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data