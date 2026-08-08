What is the share price of Maithan Alloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maithan Alloys is ₹969.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Maithan Alloys? The Maithan Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maithan Alloys? The market cap of Maithan Alloys is ₹2,820.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maithan Alloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maithan Alloys are ₹976.00 and ₹959.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maithan Alloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maithan Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maithan Alloys is ₹1,210.00 and 52-week low of Maithan Alloys is ₹831.50 as on .

How has the Maithan Alloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Maithan Alloys has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, -5.19% over 3 months, -8.19% over 1 year, -4.13% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys are 6.51 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global