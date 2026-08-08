Here's the live share price of Maithan Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.50
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.10
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2.00
|-21.53
|-9.04
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.30
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maithan Alloys has declined 8.19% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%), Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese (-24.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Maithan Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Nagpur Power & Industries (26.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|970.16
|968.6
|10
|971.03
|973.09
|20
|992.07
|984.21
|50
|1,011.12
|996.7
|100
|984.42
|999.25
|200
|1,003.24
|1,009.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maithan Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 1.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Maithan Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited Financial Result.
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Maithan Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Maithan Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Maithan Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors - Revised Financial Results
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Maithan Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Revised Financial Statements And Results For The Year Ended O
Source: Dion Global
Maithan Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1985PLC039503 and registration number is 039503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2251.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maithan Alloys is ₹969.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maithan Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maithan Alloys is ₹2,820.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maithan Alloys are ₹976.00 and ₹959.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maithan Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maithan Alloys is ₹1,210.00 and 52-week low of Maithan Alloys is ₹831.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maithan Alloys has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, -5.19% over 3 months, -8.19% over 1 year, -4.13% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys are 6.51 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global