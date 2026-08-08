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Maithan Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAITHAN ALLOYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Maithan Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹969.00 Closed
0.08₹ 0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maithan Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹959.70₹976.00
₹969.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹831.50₹1,210.00
₹969.00
Open Price
₹975.00
Prev. Close
₹968.25
Volume
2,176

Source: Dion Global

Maithan Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.507.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.1064.8938.0226.99
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2.00-21.53-9.04
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.3092.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maithan Alloys has declined 8.19% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%), Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese (-24.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Maithan Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Nagpur Power & Industries (26.99%).

Maithan Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maithan Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5970.16968.6
10971.03973.09
20992.07984.21
501,011.12996.7
100984.42999.25
2001,003.241,009.4

Source: Dion Global

Maithan Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maithan Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 1.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maithan Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTMaithan Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited Financial Result.
Aug 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTMaithan Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTMaithan Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 05, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTMaithan Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors - Revised Financial Results
Jul 27, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTMaithan Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Revised Financial Statements And Results For The Year Ended O

Source: Dion Global

About Maithan Alloys

Maithan Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1985PLC039503 and registration number is 039503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2251.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S C Agarwalla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subodh Agarwalla
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kaul
    Director
  • Mr. P K Venkatramani
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Peddi
    Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Choubey
    Director
  • Mr. Aayush Khetawat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maithan Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Maithan Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maithan Alloys is ₹969.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maithan Alloys?

The Maithan Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maithan Alloys?

The market cap of Maithan Alloys is ₹2,820.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maithan Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maithan Alloys are ₹976.00 and ₹959.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maithan Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maithan Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maithan Alloys is ₹1,210.00 and 52-week low of Maithan Alloys is ₹831.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maithan Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maithan Alloys has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, -5.19% over 3 months, -8.19% over 1 year, -4.13% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys are 6.51 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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