Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.72
|-8.01
|10.01
|15.43
|2.17
|94.07
|77.62
|6.79
|2.51
|17.19
|14.25
|-5.32
|404.94
|123.50
|3.73
|7.74
|8.62
|-3.01
|0.45
|82.76
|82.76
|-3.51
|-6.78
|-6.78
|1.85
|-46.08
|292.86
|450.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maithan Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1985PLC039503 and registration number is 039503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3057.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹3,115.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is 10.07 and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹1,70.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maithan Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹1,206.95 and 52-week low of Maithan Alloys Ltd. is ₹766.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.