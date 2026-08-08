Track companies making bulk, fine, and specialty chemicals used in pharma, agri, and industrial sectors.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Pidilite Industries
|1,662.00
|1,69,156.76
|22.60
|28.61
|0.01
|7.36
|24.59
|63.86
|15.62
|34.58
|Solar Industries India
|18,400.00
|1,66,501.70
|26.72
|29.50
|0.23
|12.43
|30.36
|99.25
|26.52
|40.15
|SRF
|2,616.50
|77,559.56
|13.06
|15.11
|0.36
|2.01
|-3.88
|35.88
|5.52
|21.86
|Apar Industries
|16,551.00
|66,508.07
|18.11
|29.75
|0.16
|16.86
|16.54
|56.29
|12.33
|20.50
|Linde India
|7,085.00
|60,423.87
|12.86
|15.09
|0.00
|-6.89
|0.67
|110.07
|14.16
|62.49
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4,517.00
|49,619.25
|7.34
|10.36
|0.28
|-4.21
|-23.37
|85.85
|6.31
|26.43
|UPL
|571.90
|48,278.04
|5.53
|11.06
|0.64
|-1.09
|-20.76
|25.05
|1.39
|7.10
|Navin Fluorine International
|8,261.00
|42,375.62
|16.69
|18.78
|0.31
|16.84
|21.34
|53.66
|10.66
|28.50
|PI Industries
|2,762.75
|41,915.92
|11.76
|13.74
|0.02
|1.13
|-0.32
|31.74
|3.73
|19.59
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|535.10
|26,709.29
|16.01
|21.44
|0.00
|-2.66
|3.64
|46.10
|7.88
|22.12
|Deepak Nitrite
|1,796.00
|24,496.19
|9.43
|11.02
|0.26
|-0.36
|-12.88
|31.27
|4.20
|18.12
|Aether Industries
|1,591.00
|21,114.57
|8.93
|12.50
|0.18
|21.23
|20.54
|89.78
|8.60
|38.90
|Atul
|6,774.85
|19,946.35
|10.89
|13.44
|0.03
|4.95
|9.66
|25.08
|3.21
|15.35
|Bayer Cropscience
|4,171.30
|18,746.69
|23.23
|27.92
|0.00
|3.36
|1.74
|25.61
|6.32
|20.09
|Aarti Industries
|501.85
|18,203.44
|7.03
|8.44
|0.83
|7.77
|-8.90
|34.28
|3.06
|16.02
|BASF India
|4,080.00
|17,660.54
|10.61
|13.95
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|27.47
|4.46
|17.98
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|17,094.15
|-8.94
|2.84
|0.34
|-4.58
|-70.41
|NM
|0.81
|10.61
|Fine Organic Industries
|5,150.00
|15,789.89
|15.65
|19.93
|0.02
|-7.85
|-12.78
|37.86
|5.93
|17.84
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|3,620.50
|14,142.65
|23.18
|25.11
|0.72
|16.83
|145.21
|40.43
|10.01
|18.45
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1,211.65
|13,794.43
|5.10
|7.46
|0.54
|13.87
|-2.02
|81.09
|4.18
|37.85
|Vinati Organics
|1,320.00
|13,683.86
|14.03
|17.69
|0.00
|2.22
|-1.05
|30.52
|4.33
|19.38
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4,512.35
|10,392.22
|62.52
|75.41
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|39.07
|27.06
|30.65
|Elantas Beck India
|12,497.00
|9,907.22
|14.65
|19.06
|0.00
|9.56
|19.29
|55.79
|9.83
|34.13
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1,890.05
|9,666.88
|37.51
|37.58
|0.09
|25.64
|53.43
|48.02
|18.07
|9.39
|Clean Science & Technology
|794.75
|8,446.80
|14.50
|19.16
|0.00
|0.73
|-8.03
|36.26
|5.33
|17.93
The largest company, by revenues, in the Chemicals sector is UPL. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 51,839.00 cr.
UPL has a market capitalisation of Rs 48,278.04 cr. Over the previous 12 months, UPL’s share price declined 18.98%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of UPL here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all chemicals stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you discover chemical firms aligned with China+1 outsourcing and green chemistry demand.
Chemicals are used across textiles, pharma, paints, agriculture, and cleaning products.
Niche molecules and custom synthesis contracts offer better pricing power and stickiness to companies like Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection , TGV SRAAC, and others.
Global buyers are looking beyond China for reliable suppliers, boosting India’s prospects.
Organised players must follow environmental rules and process safety norms, which raise entry barriers to the industry.
Specialty chemicals are value-added chemicals made for specific uses, like coatings, flavours, and drug intermediates.
Chemical stocks are valued based on the product mix, export exposure, margins, and compliance standards.
Regulatory tightening, raw material price swings, and global demand shifts are a few of the risks in this sector.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|20.50
|UPL
|15.49
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|14.46
|Apar Industries
|17.70
|Taurus Mid Cap Fund
|11.08
|Linde India
|8.96
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|10.31
|Solar Industries India
|14.08