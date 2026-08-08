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Best Chemicals Stocks

Track companies making bulk, fine, and specialty chemicals used in pharma, agri, and industrial sectors.

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  • Chemicals
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Pidilite Industries		1,662.001,69,156.7622.6028.610.017.3624.5963.8615.6234.58
Solar Industries India		18,400.001,66,501.7026.7229.500.2312.4330.3699.2526.5240.15
SRF		2,616.5077,559.5613.0615.110.362.01-3.8835.885.5221.86
Apar Industries		16,551.0066,508.0718.1129.750.1616.8616.5456.2912.3320.50
Linde India		7,085.0060,423.8712.8615.090.00-6.890.67110.0714.1662.49
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4,517.0049,619.257.3410.360.28-4.21-23.3785.856.3126.43
UPL		571.9048,278.045.5311.060.64-1.09-20.7625.051.397.10
Navin Fluorine International		8,261.0042,375.6216.6918.780.3116.8421.3453.6610.6628.50
PI Industries		2,762.7541,915.9211.7613.740.021.13-0.3231.743.7319.59
Sumitomo Chemical India		535.1026,709.2916.0121.440.00-2.663.6446.107.8822.12
Deepak Nitrite		1,796.0024,496.199.4311.020.26-0.36-12.8831.274.2018.12
Aether Industries		1,591.0021,114.578.9312.500.1821.2320.5489.788.6038.90
Atul		6,774.8519,946.3510.8913.440.034.959.6625.083.2115.35
Bayer Cropscience		4,171.3018,746.6923.2327.920.003.361.7425.616.3220.09
Aarti Industries		501.8518,203.447.038.440.837.77-8.9034.283.0616.02
BASF India		4,080.0017,660.5410.6113.950.00NMNM27.474.4617.98
Tata Chemicals		671.0017,094.15-8.942.840.34-4.58-70.41NM0.8110.61
Fine Organic Industries		5,150.0015,789.8915.6519.930.02-7.85-12.7837.865.9317.84
Privi Speciality Chemicals		3,620.5014,142.6523.1825.110.7216.83145.2140.4310.0118.45
Anupam Rasayan India		1,211.6513,794.435.107.460.5413.87-2.0281.094.1837.85
Vinati Organics		1,320.0013,683.8614.0317.690.002.22-1.0530.524.3319.38
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4,512.3510,392.2262.5275.410.00NMNM39.0727.0630.65
Elantas Beck India		12,497.009,907.2214.6519.060.009.5619.2955.799.8334.13
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1,890.059,666.8837.5137.580.0925.6453.4348.0218.079.39
Clean Science & Technology		794.758,446.8014.5019.160.000.73-8.0336.265.3317.93
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Chemicals sector is UPL. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 51,839.00 cr.

UPL has a market capitalisation of Rs 48,278.04 cr. Over the previous 12 months, UPL’s share price declined 18.98%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of UPL here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all chemicals stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you discover chemical firms aligned with China+1 outsourcing and green chemistry demand.

Diversified End-Use Applications

Chemicals are used across textiles, pharma, paints, agriculture, and cleaning products.

Specialty Chemicals Have High Margins

Niche molecules and custom synthesis contracts offer better pricing power and stickiness to companies like Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection , TGV SRAAC, and others.

Export Opportunities from China+1 Shift

Global buyers are looking beyond China for reliable suppliers, boosting India’s prospects.

Stringent Compliance

Organised players must follow environmental rules and process safety norms, which raise entry barriers to the industry.

FAQs on Best Chemicals Stocks

What are specialty chemicals?

Specialty chemicals are value-added chemicals made for specific uses, like coatings, flavours, and drug intermediates.

How are chemical stocks valued?

Chemical stocks are valued based on the product mix, export exposure, margins, and compliance standards.

What risks does this sector face?

Regulatory tightening, raw material price swings, and global demand shifts are a few of the risks in this sector.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Chemicals Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund20.50UPL15.49
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund14.46Apar Industries17.70
Taurus Mid Cap Fund11.08Linde India8.96
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund10.31Solar Industries India14.08

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