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Best Auto Ancillaries Stocks

Track companies supplying key components to vehicle manufacturers in India and abroad.

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Auto Ancillaries
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  • Auto Ancillaries
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.251,77,578.509.4111.540.3917.0238.8940.544.339.93
Bosch		42,000.001,23,883.6218.6820.590.0010.3015.8644.678.3524.07
UNO Minda		1,275.0073,627.0717.5218.170.3720.4923.2961.2410.7827.15
Ather Energy		1,480.8058,416.55-20.10-12.920.2027.28NMNM22.70NM
Exide Industries		490.3041,675.506.148.950.086.071.6744.733.0012.86
Endurance Technologies		2,925.0041,143.8813.9116.560.1518.3525.6943.236.0114.99
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2,625.4529,879.0714.0118.750.006.1418.2459.858.1029.55
Gabriel India		1,497.7526,544.6318.4323.680.06NMNM89.1819.3525.33
Sundram Fasteners		1,093.0022,967.0313.8218.530.143.566.9037.585.3715.16
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.5022,702.7450.4066.390.003.8318.2937.7918.9620.52
HBL Engineering		726.7020,143.7636.8047.210.0234.13105.6324.729.1014.11
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		4,436.5019,542.7019.1218.610.6519.5525.4734.676.7414.39
Minda Corporation		717.1017,144.3913.6515.120.4612.888.3347.596.4917.91
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.0017,076.2711.0611.450.039.97-4.7919.062.117.69
JBM Auto		650.1515,375.6714.2223.971.9516.4322.4768.5910.0017.91
ASK Automotive		633.0012,479.1322.6723.650.50NMNM39.449.5217.05
Varroc Engineering		812.4512,413.1312.6322.940.419.01-31.0562.936.979.14
SEDEMAC Mechatronics		2,770.0012,235.2323.0530.950.1135.76129.46102.1227.2429.98
Lumax Auto Technologies		1,720.0011,723.1323.0425.370.8338.1442.3642.049.6916.39
Banco Products (India)		684.009,783.7528.5933.900.2518.6625.0020.315.819.70
Pricol		737.308,986.3219.9825.690.2927.3029.7133.547.1613.52
SJS Enterprises		2,373.907,602.8119.6625.770.0130.1736.4136.158.7617.19
Suprajit Engineering		523.207,177.2212.7119.650.5511.597.7938.424.9912.06
FIEM Industries		2,582.056,795.8721.0326.430.0015.0722.2726.595.5911.42
Jamna Auto Industries		144.805,777.2320.1328.970.003.9512.9925.015.0410.78
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Auto Ancillaries sector is Samvardhana Motherson International. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,26,103.67 cr.

Samvardhana Motherson International has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,77,578.50 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Samvardhana Motherson International’s share price gained 78.67%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Samvardhana Motherson International here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all auto ancillaries stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you find parts suppliers benefiting from growth in domestic and global automobile production.

Linked to Auto Industry Growth

Ancillary firms grow alongside two-wheeler, passenger, and commercial vehicle demand.

Strong OEM Partnerships

Many supply directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring recurring orders.

Export-Led Revenue

Several Indian players, such as Amara Raja Energy, Minda Corp, Exide Industries, and others, supply precision components to global auto majors.

EV Opportunity Expanding

EVs and hybrids are creating demand for new-age parts and systems.

FAQs on Best Auto Ancillaries Stocks

What are auto ancillaries?

They are companies that make vehicle parts like brakes, batteries, lights, tyres, engines, and wiring systems.

Who are the major customers?

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Maruti, Tata Motors, and global carmakers.

How is this sector evolving with EVs?

Firms are shifting towards EV components like battery packs, electric motors, and control systems.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Auto Ancillaries Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund21.14Bosch21.47
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund15.78Samvardhana Motherson International23.73
Navi Flexi Cap Fund12.03Samvardhana Motherson International16.32
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund11.63Samvardhana Motherson International23.30

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