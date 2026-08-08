Track companies supplying key components to vehicle manufacturers in India and abroad.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|1,77,578.50
|9.41
|11.54
|0.39
|17.02
|38.89
|40.54
|4.33
|9.93
|Bosch
|42,000.00
|1,23,883.62
|18.68
|20.59
|0.00
|10.30
|15.86
|44.67
|8.35
|24.07
|UNO Minda
|1,275.00
|73,627.07
|17.52
|18.17
|0.37
|20.49
|23.29
|61.24
|10.78
|27.15
|Ather Energy
|1,480.80
|58,416.55
|-20.10
|-12.92
|0.20
|27.28
|NM
|NM
|22.70
|NM
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|41,675.50
|6.14
|8.95
|0.08
|6.07
|1.67
|44.73
|3.00
|12.86
|Endurance Technologies
|2,925.00
|41,143.88
|13.91
|16.56
|0.15
|18.35
|25.69
|43.23
|6.01
|14.99
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2,625.45
|29,879.07
|14.01
|18.75
|0.00
|6.14
|18.24
|59.85
|8.10
|29.55
|Gabriel India
|1,497.75
|26,544.63
|18.43
|23.68
|0.06
|NM
|NM
|89.18
|19.35
|25.33
|Sundram Fasteners
|1,093.00
|22,967.03
|13.82
|18.53
|0.14
|3.56
|6.90
|37.58
|5.37
|15.16
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|562.50
|22,702.74
|50.40
|66.39
|0.00
|3.83
|18.29
|37.79
|18.96
|20.52
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|20,143.76
|36.80
|47.21
|0.02
|34.13
|105.63
|24.72
|9.10
|14.11
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|4,436.50
|19,542.70
|19.12
|18.61
|0.65
|19.55
|25.47
|34.67
|6.74
|14.39
|Minda Corporation
|717.10
|17,144.39
|13.65
|15.12
|0.46
|12.88
|8.33
|47.59
|6.49
|17.91
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|17,076.27
|11.06
|11.45
|0.03
|9.97
|-4.79
|19.06
|2.11
|7.69
|JBM Auto
|650.15
|15,375.67
|14.22
|23.97
|1.95
|16.43
|22.47
|68.59
|10.00
|17.91
|ASK Automotive
|633.00
|12,479.13
|22.67
|23.65
|0.50
|NM
|NM
|39.44
|9.52
|17.05
|Varroc Engineering
|812.45
|12,413.13
|12.63
|22.94
|0.41
|9.01
|-31.05
|62.93
|6.97
|9.14
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|2,770.00
|12,235.23
|23.05
|30.95
|0.11
|35.76
|129.46
|102.12
|27.24
|29.98
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1,720.00
|11,723.13
|23.04
|25.37
|0.83
|38.14
|42.36
|42.04
|9.69
|16.39
|Banco Products (India)
|684.00
|9,783.75
|28.59
|33.90
|0.25
|18.66
|25.00
|20.31
|5.81
|9.70
|Pricol
|737.30
|8,986.32
|19.98
|25.69
|0.29
|27.30
|29.71
|33.54
|7.16
|13.52
|SJS Enterprises
|2,373.90
|7,602.81
|19.66
|25.77
|0.01
|30.17
|36.41
|36.15
|8.76
|17.19
|Suprajit Engineering
|523.20
|7,177.22
|12.71
|19.65
|0.55
|11.59
|7.79
|38.42
|4.99
|12.06
|FIEM Industries
|2,582.05
|6,795.87
|21.03
|26.43
|0.00
|15.07
|22.27
|26.59
|5.59
|11.42
|Jamna Auto Industries
|144.80
|5,777.23
|20.13
|28.97
|0.00
|3.95
|12.99
|25.01
|5.04
|10.78
The largest company, by revenues, in the Auto Ancillaries sector is Samvardhana Motherson International. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,26,103.67 cr.
Samvardhana Motherson International has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,77,578.50 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Samvardhana Motherson International’s share price gained 78.67%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Samvardhana Motherson International here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all auto ancillaries stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you find parts suppliers benefiting from growth in domestic and global automobile production.
Ancillary firms grow alongside two-wheeler, passenger, and commercial vehicle demand.
Many supply directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring recurring orders.
Several Indian players, such as Amara Raja Energy, Minda Corp, Exide Industries, and others, supply precision components to global auto majors.
EVs and hybrids are creating demand for new-age parts and systems.
They are companies that make vehicle parts like brakes, batteries, lights, tyres, engines, and wiring systems.
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Maruti, Tata Motors, and global carmakers.
Firms are shifting towards EV components like battery packs, electric motors, and control systems.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|21.14
|Bosch
|21.47
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|15.78
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|23.73
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|12.03
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|16.32
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|11.63
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|23.30