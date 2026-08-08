This screener helps you find parts suppliers benefiting from growth in domestic and global automobile production.

Linked to Auto Industry Growth

Ancillary firms grow alongside two-wheeler, passenger, and commercial vehicle demand.

Strong OEM Partnerships

Many supply directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring recurring orders.

Export-Led Revenue

Several Indian players, such as Amara Raja Energy, Minda Corp, Exide Industries, and others, supply precision components to global auto majors.

EV Opportunity Expanding

EVs and hybrids are creating demand for new-age parts and systems.