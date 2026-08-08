Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of auto ancillaries companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on auto ancillaries stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Varroc Engineering
|812.45
|76.25
|10.36
|884.31
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|4502.11
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|1056.20
|69.60
|7.05
|12.92
|FIEM Industries
|2582.05
|103.00
|4.15
|15.02
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|385.14
|India Nippon Electricals
|1188.00
|35.45
|3.08
|2.24
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|4436.50
|117.75
|2.73
|1.80
|Ather Energy
|1480.80
|29.40
|2.03
|330.14
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2625.45
|49.70
|1.93
|4.68
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1720.00
|29.05
|1.72
|9.70
|Endurance Technologies
|2925.00
|48.90
|1.70
|6.18
|Sandhar Technologies
|666.40
|9.85
|1.50
|19.48
|Sharda Motor Industries
|942.05
|9.30
|1.00
|12.62
|UNO Minda
|1275.00
|11.00
|0.87
|45.27
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|490.00
|3.80
|0.78
|2.53
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|6.75
|0.73
|43.06
|Jamna Auto Industries
|144.80
|0.90
|0.63
|366.69
|Sundram Fasteners
|1093.00
|6.05
|0.56
|134.49
|Talbros Automotive Components
|439.75
|2.45
|0.56
|9.75
|Mercury Ev-Tech
|35.50
|0.19
|0.54
|55.72
|Rane (Madras)
|1048.00
|5.40
|0.52
|2.21
|Steel Strips Wheels
|308.70
|0.80
|0.26
|28.24
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|1519.50
|2.00
|0.13
|0.78
|Banco Products (India)
|684.00
|0.75
|0.11
|25.06
|Minda Corporation
|717.10
|0.40
|0.06
|19.80
|Subros
|824.00
|-1.05
|-0.13
|2.22
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|108.85
|-0.15
|-0.14
|1.66
|Racl Geartech
|1471.10
|-4.05
|-0.27
|4.59
|Lumax Industries
|5775.00
|-20.05
|-0.35
|0.88
|Rico Auto Industries
|151.60
|-0.80
|-0.52
|60.55
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Suprajit Engineering
|523.20
|-3.75
|-0.71
|27.40
|GNA Axles
|525.00
|-5.15
|-0.97
|38.33
|Shanthi Gears
|404.00
|-4.40
|-1.08
|1.27
|JBM Auto
|650.15
|-7.75
|-1.18
|26.81
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1.88
|Precision Camshafts
|143.00
|-1.80
|-1.24
|9.30
|JTEKT India
|139.40
|-1.80
|-1.27
|24.07
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|-10.00
|-1.36
|77.91
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|562.50
|-8.35
|-1.46
|57.49
|Landmark Cars
|537.50
|-9.60
|-1.75
|11.13
|Automotive Axles
|1822.00
|-35.55
|-1.91
|1.30
|Gabriel India
|1497.75
|-37.35
|-2.43
|37.27
|SJS Enterprises
|2373.90
|-59.80
|-2.46
|10.38
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|574.00
|-16.45
|-2.79
|0.22
|Pricol
|737.30
|-23.50
|-3.09
|206.46
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|139.40
|-7.30
|-4.98
|95.20
|ASK Automotive
|633.00
|-45.55
|-6.71
|69.41
|Carraro India
|501.00
|-40.80
|-7.53
|29.43
The top gainers among the Auto Ancillaries sector stocks today are Varroc Engineering (up 10.36%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%). On the other hand, the top losers include Carraro India (down 7.53%) and ASK Automotive (down 6.71%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Auto Ancillaries sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|21.14
|Bosch
|21.47
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|15.78
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|23.73
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|12.03
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|16.32
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|11.63
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|23.30