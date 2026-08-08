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List of Auto Ancillaries Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of auto ancillaries companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on auto ancillaries stocks here.

Auto Ancillaries Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Varroc Engineering		812.4576.2510.36884.31
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.254502.11
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		1056.2069.607.0512.92
FIEM Industries		2582.05103.004.1515.02
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.49385.14
India Nippon Electricals		1188.0035.453.082.24
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		4436.50117.752.731.80
Ather Energy		1480.8029.402.03330.14
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2625.4549.701.934.68
Lumax Auto Technologies		1720.0029.051.729.70
Endurance Technologies		2925.0048.901.706.18
Sandhar Technologies		666.409.851.5019.48
Sharda Motor Industries		942.059.301.0012.62
UNO Minda		1275.0011.000.8745.27
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		490.003.800.782.53
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343.06
Jamna Auto Industries		144.800.900.63366.69
Sundram Fasteners		1093.006.050.56134.49
Talbros Automotive Components		439.752.450.569.75
Mercury Ev-Tech		35.500.190.5455.72
Rane (Madras)		1048.005.400.522.21
Steel Strips Wheels		308.700.800.2628.24
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		1519.502.000.130.78
Banco Products (India)		684.000.750.1125.06
Minda Corporation		717.100.400.0619.80
Subros		824.00-1.05-0.132.22
Popular Vehicles and Services		108.85-0.15-0.141.66
Racl Geartech		1471.10-4.05-0.274.59
Lumax Industries		5775.00-20.05-0.350.88
Rico Auto Industries		151.60-0.80-0.5260.55
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Suprajit Engineering		523.20-3.75-0.7127.40
GNA Axles		525.00-5.15-0.9738.33
Shanthi Gears		404.00-4.40-1.081.27
JBM Auto		650.15-7.75-1.1826.81
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181.88
Precision Camshafts		143.00-1.80-1.249.30
JTEKT India		139.40-1.80-1.2724.07
HBL Engineering		726.70-10.00-1.3677.91
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.50-8.35-1.4657.49
Landmark Cars		537.50-9.60-1.7511.13
Automotive Axles		1822.00-35.55-1.911.30
Gabriel India		1497.75-37.35-2.4337.27
SJS Enterprises		2373.90-59.80-2.4610.38
The Hi-Tech Gears		574.00-16.45-2.790.22
Pricol		737.30-23.50-3.09206.46
Jay Bharat Maruti		139.40-7.30-4.9895.20
ASK Automotive		633.00-45.55-6.7169.41
Carraro India		501.00-40.80-7.5329.43
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Auto Ancillaries sector stocks today are Varroc Engineering (up 10.36%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%). On the other hand, the top losers include Carraro India (down 7.53%) and ASK Automotive (down 6.71%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Auto Ancillaries sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Auto Ancillaries Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund21.14Bosch21.47
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund15.78Samvardhana Motherson International23.73
Navi Flexi Cap Fund12.03Samvardhana Motherson International16.32
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund11.63Samvardhana Motherson International23.30

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