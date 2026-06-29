The brokerage house Motilal Oswal has given its outlook on the Indian financial sector and stocks. According to the brokerage report by Motilal Oswal, demand for loans from businesses, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), remains strong, while asset quality has been stable so far.

However, the brokerage believes rising input costs could become a key factor to watch in the coming quarters, particularly for smaller borrowers.

Let’s take a look at what the brokerage’s take is on this sector and key stocks in its preferred list.

Motilal Oswal’s top banking picks

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and AU Small Finance Bank are among the brokerage’s preferred picks in the financial sector.

Motilal Oswal believes these lenders are better placed because of their strong execution, diversified loan books, stable deposit franchise and disciplined lending practices.

While private banks are expected to benefit from growth in high-value MSME lending, Loan Against Property (LAP) and commercial vehicle finance, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) are likely to continue gaining market share in home loans, MSME lending and passenger vehicle financing.

As the report states, “Our top picks are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and AU BANK.”

MSME loans continue to drive growth

Motilal Oswal, in its report, noted that the biggest demand is currently coming from businesses seeking additional working capital as rising raw material prices have increased operating costs. Working capital cycles have stretched across industries, leading more businesses to borrow.

The report noted, “The MSME segment experienced higher demand with an increase in working capital requirements due to higher input costs.”

Private sector banks continue to dominate larger MSME loans because of their technology platforms, transaction banking services and cross-selling capabilities.

At the same time, the State Bank of India and other public sector banks have become more competitive by offering lower interest rates, faster loan approvals and government-backed lending schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0.

Housing loans lose pace while business loans remain strong

The housing loan market has slowed due to limited housing inventory, delays in project completion and higher construction costs. Motilal Oswal report noted that the Public Sector Banks continue to dominate this segment because of competitive pricing.

The report added, “Housing loans are experiencing a slowdown on account of lower inventory, project completion delays owing to higher construction costs, and limited purchasing capacity.”

On the other side, demand for Loan Against Property has remained healthy.

Furthermore, unsecured business loans have seen a recovery after a weak period.

The report added, “The demand for unsecured business loans has picked up with increasing utilization of working capital limits.”

Personal loans remain a more selective business for private banks, while Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and financial technology (fintech) firms continue to expand aggressively.

Vehicle finance remains healthy despite moderation

Vehicle financing continues to remain strong even though growth has moderated after the surge witnessed following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation.

Motilal Oswal added, “Following a bumper run in H2FY26 for vehicle loans (both PV and CVs) post-GST rationalization, there has been some volume moderation, although demand remains healthy.”

The big drivers going forward

While rising inflation has increased costs for businesses, banks have not yet witnessed any significant deterioration in loan quality.

According to Motilal Oswal report, “Asset quality has held up despite an inflationary environment.”

Based on its channel checks across Direct Selling Agents (DSAs), dealers, brokers and MSME businesses in western India, the brokerage found that lending activity remains active across several retail and business segments, although the trend differs across loan categories. The stock selection is based on these factors

Disclaimer: This article summarizes a sector outlook report by Motilal Oswal and highlights preferred stock selections for informational purposes only. It does not constitute a direct buy, sell, or hold recommendation, nor does it represent an offer or solicitation to invest. Readers are advised that equity market investments are subject to market risks, and the financial performance of specific banking and NBFC stocks can fluctuate based on macroeconomic factors, regulatory changes, and credit cycles. Consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.