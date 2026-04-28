The start of the week is already proving to be hectic for corporate India, as major companies have declared their interim and final dividends.

UltraTech Cement’s board recommended one of its highest-ever dividend payouts, while Varun Beverages announced its first interim dividend for Calendar Year 2026. Some other major dividend mover stocks include Coal India, Adani Total Gas, and Punjab & Sind Bank, among others.

Stocks react strongly to dividend announcements, as they convey information about the company’s financial performance and management confidence in future prospects.

So, in case you don’t miss out on any significant developments, here are all the major dividend mover stocks with their record dates you need to keep track of:

UltraTech Cement – Special dividend Rs 240

The Aditya Birla-controlled company announced a special dividend of Rs 240 per share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. If approved, this would mark the highest-ever dividend payout by the company.

Varun Beverages – Recommends first dividend for CY26

The PepsiCo bottler company, which follows the calendar year format for declaring its results, has approved the payment of its first interim dividend. The company’s board has considered an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 for Financial Year 2026 on equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, May 1, while eligible shareholders shall receive the payment on and from Tuesday, May 5.

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Coal India – Declares final dividend

For FY26, the PSU has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share of face value Rs 10 each, subject to shareholder approval. The record date has not been declared yet. With the addition of this, the company’s total dividend payout stands at Rs 21.

Adani Total Gas – Recommends Rs 0.25 dividend

In line with its broader trend, the Adani Group company has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for June 26.

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Nippon Life India Asset Management – Board recommends Rs 12.5 final dividend

The asset management company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.5 per share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. The payout would be approved at the company’s AGM, which will be held on July 8.

If approved, the record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility will be fixed for June 26, while eligible shareholders will receive the final dividend on and from July 10.

With this, the total dividend of the company stands at Rs 21.5 per share, including an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share distributed last year in November.

AU Small Finance Bank – Recommends Re 1 dividend for FY26

The bank’s board has recommended a dividend of Re 1 on each equity share of face value Rs 10 each, subject to the approval of shareholders. This marks the first dividend announcement by the company for FY26, and the dividend shall be dispatched at the ensuing AGM of the bank.

City Union Bank – Recommends Rs 2 dividend

For FY26, the bank’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Re 1, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Punjab & Sind Bank – Recommends Rs 0.39 dividend

The public sector bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.39 per share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same has not been announced yet.

Jindal Saw – Recommends Rs 2 dividend

For FY26, the Jindal Group company has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, subject to shareholder approval. If declared, the record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for May 22.

Piramal Finance – Recommends Rs 11 final dividend

The NBFC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ending March 2026. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting.