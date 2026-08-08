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List of Small Finance Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of small finance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on small finance stocks here.

Small Finance Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Capital Small Finance Bank		297.502.150.732.01
Suryoday Small Finance Bank		161.50-0.90-0.5515.83
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Equitas Small Finance Bank		75.35-0.71-0.9319.49
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062.88
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank		14.22-0.17-1.18237.61
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		70.05-1.89-2.63559.65
Jana Small Finance Bank		542.20-18.30-3.2610.30
ESAF Small Finance Bank		40.22-2.25-5.30305.19
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Small Finance sector stocks today are Capital Small Finance Bank (up 0.73%). On the other hand, the top losers include ESAF Small Finance Bank (down 5.30%) and Jana Small Finance Bank (down 3.26%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Small Finance sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Small Finance Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV7.88Ujjivan Small Finance Bank11.75
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV7.87Ujjivan Small Finance Bank15.81
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III7.79Ujjivan Small Finance Bank15.70
LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund 7.44Au Small Finance Bank7.46
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V7.39Ujjivan Small Finance Bank12.88

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