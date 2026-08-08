Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of small finance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on small finance stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|297.50
|2.15
|0.73
|2.01
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|161.50
|-0.90
|-0.55
|15.83
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|75.35
|-0.71
|-0.93
|19.49
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62.88
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|14.22
|-0.17
|-1.18
|237.61
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|70.05
|-1.89
|-2.63
|559.65
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|542.20
|-18.30
|-3.26
|10.30
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|40.22
|-2.25
|-5.30
|305.19
The top gainers among the Small Finance sector stocks today are Capital Small Finance Bank (up 0.73%). On the other hand, the top losers include ESAF Small Finance Bank (down 5.30%) and Jana Small Finance Bank (down 3.26%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Small Finance sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|7.88
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|11.75
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|7.87
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|15.81
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|7.79
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|15.70
|LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund
|7.44
|Au Small Finance Bank
|7.46
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|7.39
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|12.88