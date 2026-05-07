Emami has acquired a majority stake in the beauty and wellness startup IncNut Digital. In an exchange disclosure, Emami said that it has acquired a 60 percent stake in the parent company of beauty and wellness brands Vedix and SkinKraft.

The company said that the transaction is valued at Rs 321 crore, including performance-linked adjustments over a 24-month period. The company added that it would acquire the remaining stake in IncNut Digital within the next 4.5 years, in two tranches, from the current closing, at a consideration to be determined in accordance with the agreed matrix based on future performance.

IncNut Digital brand portfolio

IncNut Digital is a Hyderabad-based company founded in 2011 that specializes in personalized beauty, wellness, and parenting content and products. The company offers customized D2C products throught it two brands, Vedix and SkinKraft.

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While Vedix combines Ayurvedic principles with personalization to deliver customized haircare and wellness solutions, SkinKraft follows a dermatology-backed, science-led approach to personalized skincare and haircare.

As per data platform Tracxn, IncNut has raised a total of $10.5 million in 4 funding rounds. The company posted revenue of Rs 178.7 crore and a net profit of Rs 30 lakh in FY25, according to Tracxn data.

Emami acquisition push

Emami is investing heavily in the acquisition of new-age companies as it gears up for the next phase of expansion. The company is chasing startups that have made a name for themselves through unorthodox strategies and products. The company has already acquired men’s grooming startup The Man Company and part stakes in pet care brand Fur Ball Story and nutrition company Tru Native.

Last month, the company completed a 100 percent stake purchase in flavored drink Alofrut’s parent company, Axiom Ayurveda.

“Vedix and SkinKraft will strengthen our Beauty and Personal Care portfolio by adding personalised, science-led offerings across Ayurveda and dermatology. Alongside The Man Company and Brillare, this acquisition strengthens our presence across high-growth BPC segments, aligns with our strategy of building a future-ready, consumer-centric portfolio, and positions us to capture the next phase of consumer demand.” Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD of Emami said in a statement.