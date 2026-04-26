Earnings season is in full throttle, with over 200+ companies announcing their quarterly and annual financial results this week. Major limelight would be on the stocks of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, and Maruti Suzuki India.

Financial performance of Varun Beverages and Hindustan Unilever will also be abuzz over the summer season.

Mining major Vedanta will remain in high focus, and financials of Federal Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Avenue Supermarts too will gain traction.

Here is a date-wise list of all the important results scheduled for this week:

April 27: Limelight on Varun Beverages and Ultratech Cement

PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages and cement company Ultratech Cement will declare their Q4 financials on Monday, April 27. These companies may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

Coal India, Adani Total Gas, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Piramal Finance, City Union Bank, and Nippon Life India Asset Management will announce their financial performance on Monday, and the senior management of these companies may also recommend a dividend.

Also, quarterly performance of SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, and Aye Finance will be declared on the aforementioned date.

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April 28: Eternal and Maruti Suzuki at the forefront

On Tuesday, April 28, Eternal and Maruti Suzuki India will declare their quarterly and full-year financial statements. The automobile maker may also recommend a dividend.

Financial stocks including Bandhan Bank, HSBC Life Insurance Company, Fedbank Financial Services, Go Digit General Insurance, and Dhanlaxmi Bank will also gain traction over their financial results.

Also, Sanofi India, Orient Cement, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Sapphire Foods India, and Dalmia Bharat will attract investors over their financial performance for FY26.

April 29: Vedanta and Waaree Energies in focus

On Wednesday, April 29, markets will focus on the quarterly and full-year performance of Vedanta and Waaree Energies. Adani Power will also announce its results on the same day.

Also, financial performance of Bajaj Finance, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, and Geojit Financial Services will be declared on April 29, and the companies’ boards may also recommend a dividend.

Focus would also be on the Q4 performance of Indian Overseas Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and KFin Technologies.

April 30: HUL and Adani Ports in major focus

Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports would be the major stocks in focus on Thursday, April 30, as these companies will announce their Q4 financials, while the boards may also recommend a dividend, subject to shareholder approval.

Financial statements of Bajaj Finserv, Laurus Labs, Dr. Lal PathLabs, and IndiaMART InterMESH will also be announced on April 30, and these companies may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

National Aluminium Company, Central Bank of India, Welspun Specialty Solutions, and Edelweiss Financial Services will also remain in focus over their quarterly and annual financial performance.

May 1: Zen Technologies and Jindal Steel to announce results

While stock markets will remain shut on Friday, May 1, in observance of Maharashtra Day, some companies will announce their financial performance. This includes defence equipment manufacturer Zen Technologies, which will announce its financial performance, and the senior management may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

Jindal Steel will also declare its Q4 financials on Friday, while Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection will announce its results too. The latter may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

May 2: Kotak Mahindra to declare results and recommend dividend

Major Indian private bank Kotak Mahindra Bank will announce its financial performance on Saturday, May 2, and the company’s board may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

Q4 performance of Avenue Supermarts, operating as DMart, will also be declared on Saturday. Alongside, APL Apollo Steel Pipes, Netweb Technologies, and Gujarat Containers will hold their board meetings on May 2, and may consider recommending payment of a dividend for the financial year ending March 2026.

Conclusion

It will be a hectic week for corporate India, as a total of 208 companies will declare their financial performance, and many may also recommend a dividend for FY26. Markets will especially focus on the financials of Vedanta, HUL, Varun Beverages, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.