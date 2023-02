The capital investment outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in the latest Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, presented Modi government’s last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In the Union Budget, the capital investment outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which will account for 3.3 per cent of the GDP, the FM said in her speech. She added that the government remains committed to bringing the fiscal deficit down to 4.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025-26.

Let’s take a look on some crucial numbers from Budget 2023-24