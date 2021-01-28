  1. Auto
Volvo S60 India First Drive Review: Mercedes-C-Class, BMW 3 Series rival

The all-new Volvo S60 will be launched in March 2021. Expected to be priced around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom), does the midsize sedan have what it takes to rival the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and the upcoming new Audi A4? We the new Volvo S60 drive to find out.