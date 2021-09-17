TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review | Warning Bell for Shine, Glamour, Pulsar?

The Raider is TVS’ fourth attempt in the 125cc motorcycle segment. Despite having decent products like Victor GLX 125, Flame, and the Phoenix 125 in the said space, the company hasn’t been able to get enough share of the pie. Can the Raider 125 change TVS’ fortunes then? Find out with Pradeep Shah!