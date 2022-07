The Tiago hatchback has been in the Indian market for a little while and we have seen a number of iterations of the vehicle too. Now, Tata Motors has launched a CNG-equipped version of the car with a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the car is high on mileage but does so by eating into the boot space of the car and by lowering the power and torque figures. So, do the gains outweigh the sacrifices? Find out by watching the video!