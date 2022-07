The newest from Tata Motors’ stable is the Altroz DCA. The much-anticipated automatic avatar of the homegrown brand’s premium hatchback is now on sale. It gets a 6-speed DCT that comes with Shift by Wire technology and wet clutches to withstand Indian conditions. Moreover, the Tata Altroz DCA brings along the Opera Blue paint scheme in terms of exterior updates. In the above video, we tell you if we liked it or not.