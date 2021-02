SVM Prana Electric Bike Review: A ‘Silent’ Threat to 150-200cc Bikes?

  

Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors has come up with their all-electric bike – PRANA. The company has recently delivered the first few units to the customers and we at Express Drives were invited exclusively to the beautiful city down south to try the eco-friendly motorcycle. Here is if the Prana manage to impress us and in this video, Pradeep Shah tests top speed, acceleration, range, and lots more!