Skoda Kushaq first look: Looks smaller in person but packs in premium cabin, potent engines

The all-new Skoda Kushaq is an SUV which is made for the Indian markets and will be exported. It has two turbocharged petrol engines – 1.0-litre/1.5-litre. You also get a DSG, torque converter and 6-speed manual transmission options. Power is sent to the front wheels. More details in the video.