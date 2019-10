Skoda Kodiaq Scout First Drive Review: Five key questions answered

The recently introduced Scout variant of the Skoda Kodiaq in India comes with several visual updates which provide it with a unique appearance over the Style and L&K trims. In addition to this, it comes with a new off-road mode which promises to make this SUV more capable on the beaten path. In this video, we answer five key questions related to this SUV and what makes it different from the rest of the variants.