Royal Enfield Scram 411 First Ride: Scrambler On The Prowl

While scramblers have been somewhat of an exotic offering in India, things seem to be changing for the better lately. Now, Royal Enfield, one of the most popular two-wheeler brands in India, is all set to bring in an affordable scrambler to the market. The Himalayan Scram 411 is based in the Himalayan ADV and shares the same engine and many other components. The difference, however, is that the Scram is lighter, comes with a smaller front tyre and has slightly revised ergonomics. So, is the Himalayan Scram 411 just a road-biased version of the Himalayan or does it have more to offer? Watch our video to find out!