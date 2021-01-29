Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Comparison Review

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Review: So, Honda finally stepped into the classic roadster segment in India last year with the H’ness CB350 but it is known that Royal Enfield has been the ruler of this territory for decades now and also recently launched a brand new motorcycle, the Meteor 350. The two boast similar power figures and comfort as well, so this turned out to be a very close battle with both the Meteor and the CB offering a very competent package. Abhilasha Singh and Pradeep Shah take them both out for a spin to learn more about them.