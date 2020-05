Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Review: 4 month, 3,250 km update!

Our Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 long-termer has been a part of Express Drives garage for over four months now. With over 3,200 km on the odo, the modern classic has seen the finest expressways of Rajasthan, snowy roads of Mussoorie and also, the traffic chaos of the National capital. Here is how the RE flagship is to live with along with its pros and cons. Pradeep Shah elaborates!