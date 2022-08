Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates 40 years of Suzuki in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for Maruti Suzuki’s EV battery unit at Hansalpur, Gujarat, and via video conference the upcoming manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. On the occasion of celebrating 40 years of Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Japan’s partnership in India, the prime minister was joined by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Ambassador of Japan to India, H.E. Satoshi Suzuki, Suzuki Motor’s president T Suzuki and CEO Osamu Suzuki and Maruti Suzuki’s chairman RC Bhargava.