Omega Seiki Rage+ Electric 3-Wheeler Review: Carry 500 kg load in less than Re 1 per km

Omega Seiki Mobility launched the Rage+ all-electric three-wheeler at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. We recently drove the same in and around the company’s production facility in Faridabad to tell you if this vehicle is any good for you as a fleet operator or someone who is into goods delivery and logistics. Also, in this review, Pradeep Shah tests it with 500 kg load and compare the driving behaviour in different situations.