Omega Seiki Rage+ Electric 3-Wheeler Review: Carry 500 kg load in less than Re 1 per km
Omega Seiki Mobility launched the Rage+ all-electric three-wheeler at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. We recently drove the same in and around the company’s production facility in Faridabad to tell you if this vehicle is any good for you as a fleet operator or someone who is into goods delivery and logistics. Also, in this review, Pradeep Shah tests it with 500 kg load and compare the driving behaviour in different situations.
Diesel engines far from dead and critical to India strategy: Hyundai India
Honda H’ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Comparison Review: Top speed, mileage, price!
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo Review: Hotter than the Maruti Swift?