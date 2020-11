Nissan Magnite Review: Last vehicle in India or a fresh start for Nissan?

  

Nissan is betting big on the Magnite as the subcompact SUV will take on the likes of some popular players in the segment like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon among many. So, can the Magnite change the fortunes of Nissan with its entry and more importantly, how good of a vehicle it is? Arpit Mahendra answers all possible questions in this review.