New Monster launch in Q3 2021 | In conversation with Ducati India MD

  

The pandemic may have pushed back launch timelines of a lot of products across India, but manufacturers are getting back to it strong. We got in a conversation with Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India Pvt Ltd, and he tells us that 2021 will see the launch of 12 motorcycles, while also revealing the launch timeline to us. Join Arpit Mahendra to find out what to expect from the likes of the new Ducati Monster and Ducati’s V4 range.