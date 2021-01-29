New Audi A4 Facelift Review | More Powerful but Better?

The Audi A4 has been updated for the 2021 model year with a new facelift. The launch date for the Audi A4 is January 4, 2021. The A4 is the entry level sedan model into the Audi India family. It rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and the upcoming Volvo S60. With no diesel engine any longer in the offering, is the new Audi A4 with the 2.0-litre TFSI engine any good? and how does it compare to its rivals? Watch the video and find out.