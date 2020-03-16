New 2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Review And How It’s Made
We visited Hyundai India’s plant in Chennai to watch the all-new Creta being manufactured from basic raw steel, all the way to a finished product. The level of automation at Hyundai’s plant in Chennai is staggering with over 600 robots working together to build a singe vehicle. We also take a close look at the Interior of the second-generation Creta to see what it has to offer.
