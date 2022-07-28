MG Astor Review: Ace Up The Sleeve

We have driven the MG Astor on a race track and came back impressed with how the vehicle performed. But the real test happens when the vehicle is out in the world. How comfortable is the Astor when you are driving around in the city? What does the cabin feel like and what are the features that are sprinkled around it? These are some of the questions that we try to tackle in this road test review of the MG Astor. The version we are driving comes with a 1.3-litre, turbo-petrol motor that is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.