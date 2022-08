Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ starting at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). It has an output of 762 bhp and 1020 Nm and offers a range of up to 586km (WLTP) on a single charge. The electric super luxury car is the first of two more EVs to be launched by the carmaker in the country this year. Watch the video to know more about it.