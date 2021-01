Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Long Term Review: Creta, Seltos’ low-cost rival

  

We have spent over one and a half months with the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol to see what its like to drive on a daily basis. We sampled the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor with the 4-speed automatic transmission and here are our thoughts. Watch our Hindi review to find out more about the S-Cross, and if you should consider buying it over the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos?