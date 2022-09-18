Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara First Drive Review: The Final Frontier

Maruti Suzuki is looking to break the hoodoo of the mid-size SUV category as it hasn’t been kind to them whether it was the two versions of the Grand Vitara and later the S-Cross as none fared well in the market. Fast forward to the present, the company is throwing the kitchen sink as the new Grand Vitara will be available in two 1.5-litre engines, multiple transmission options and the first vehicle in its category that will be equipped with an all-wheel-drive-system and a full hybrid technology. Watch our first drive impressions here.