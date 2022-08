Maruti Suzuki has brought back the Alto K10 nameplate after a gap of two years. The new Alto K10 is powered by a 998cc petrol motor and for the first time, it will be available in both manual & AMT gearboxes. The new Alto is longer and taller than the previous model hence, it is more spacious. Maruti Suzuki will continue to sell the Alto 800 side-by-side with the new Alto K10. How’s the new Alto K10 to drive? Find out in our first drive review here!