Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Review — Most Powerful Engine in the Segment with 197bhp

An in-depth Express Drives review of the Mahindra XUV700 turbo-petrol. In this video, we find how the most powerful engine in the segment, the 197bhp 2-litre turbo-petrol, works in sync with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission in real-world driving conditions like in start-stop traffic or cruising on the highway? With a brand new platform, which is 80% stiffer than the XUV500, does that mean the XUV700’s improved handling capabilities are at the cost of ride quality? We decode all this and much more.