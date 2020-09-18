Lexus LS 500h Review | Stunning but better than Mercedes S-Class?

A flagship saloon car from the Japanese car manufacturer, Lexus LS 500h is undoubtedly loaded on luxury, opulence, and it boasts a powerful hybrid powertrain. But the car is competing with the likes of the ever so popular Mercedes-Benz S-Class, so what can set the LS 500h apart in the luxury limousine segment? Arpit Mahendra takes it out for a spin on roads around New Delhi to find out just that. Also, we discuss how the Japanese feel proud of their traditions and feel proud to use them as an expression but Indian carmakers always look to the West for inspiration. Let us know what you think about this in the comments section.