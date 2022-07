We drive the Kia EV6, the company’s first all-electric vehicle for India at the Buddh International Circuit. Arup Das gets behind the wheel of the 77.4kWh battery-powered GT Line trim with twin motors which has an output of 320bhp and 605 Nm of torque. We find out how it performs, its driving dynamics and its innovative features. With the shortage of semiconductor chips still looming on all manufacturers globally, Kia India will initially get 100 units of EV6.