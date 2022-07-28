Hyundai Alcazar – Can it fulfil all your requirements?

Sponsored Feature: With our phones becoming smart and a one-stop solution for most of our needs, why should our vehicles be any different? Why can there not be a vehicle that packs a good punch, chauffeurs our entire family in luxury, keeps us safe and can deal with rough and smooth roads alike? The Hyundai Alcazar could be a vehicle that checks all the boxes. It comes with a choice of two potent engines – a 1.5-litre, turbo-diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. This three-row SUV is one of the most luxurious and feature-rich offerings in the segment. But can it really satisfy the needs of multiple curious customers?