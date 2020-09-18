Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Review | Properly quick and easy on the eyes

Husqvarna motorcycles are finally in India! And the very first ones to roll out are the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 which share the engine, chassis, other components with their Austrian cousin – the KTM 250 Duke. What makes them stand out then? Abhilasha Singh takes the scrambler-style Black Arrow and the cafe racer White Arrow for a test ride to find out.