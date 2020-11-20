How Volvo plans to save 1 million lives using safety technologies

We sit down for a quick chat with Jyoti Malhotra, Director (Sales & Marketing) Volvo Auto India (Cars). Malhotra takes us through all the details about Volvo’s plans to save 1 million lives with new automotive safety technologies. Malhotra also confirms the arrival of the XC40 Recharge electric vehicle and the new-generation Volvo S60 sedan. Volvo also has plans to expand its local production in the indian market as he sheds light on the same subject. Watch the whole video to know more.