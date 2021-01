Honda Hornet 2.0 Road Test Review: Now more powerful & fuel-efficient!

  

Honda Hornet 2.0 is the company’s answer to the likes of 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in the segment. Sure, the Hornet has got bigger but the real question – is it better? Pradeep Shah tells you this and more in this detailed road test review. Honda Homet vs TVS Apache vs Pulsar NS 200