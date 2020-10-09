Honda H’ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H’ness (called as Highness) CB350 recently entered a territory that is well dominated by Royal Enfield Classic 350 for years now. However, with a feature-rich package and a competitive price tag, the retro classic from Honda seems to be giving a tough fight to everyone present on the battlefield including Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400. In this video, Pradeep Shah gives you a detailed walkaround of the bike and explains every feature!