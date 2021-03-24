Honda CB350RS Review: Why the “sportier H’ness” demands Rs 10,000 more?

Honda CB350RS, in simple words, is a sportier version of the H’ness CB350 but despite missing out on a few key features compared to the latter, the bike is actually more demanding in terms of pricing. In this review, Pradeep Shah decodes this price equation and tells you over 15 differences between the CB350RS and the H’ness CB350.