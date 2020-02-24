Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: More reasons to love India’s Darling Scooter!

Honda Activa 6G brings with it multiple goodies in the form of some interesting features and an environment friendlier engine. So, what all has changed on the new model, how is to ride and if it justifies the Rs 8,000 premium over Activa 5G? Pradeep Shah answers these questions in this first ride review.