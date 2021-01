BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Road Test Review: Top speed, Fuel Efficiency, Key Changes

  

The BS6 Yamaha FZ25 brings with it multiple changes and apart from being kinder to Mother Earth, it now looks even more desirable and a lot more futuristic. In this review, Pradeep Shah tells you what all has changed in the bike and does it retain its fun factor for which the previous BS4 model was known for.